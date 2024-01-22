Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $244.24. 719,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,063. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.00. The firm has a market cap of $97.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $154.95 and a 52 week high of $246.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

