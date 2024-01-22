Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Purchases 41 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 784,236 shares of company stock valued at $265,206,391 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on META shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.23.

NASDAQ META traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $383.07. 9,929,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,850,578. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $984.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.66 and a fifty-two week high of $390.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

