Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th.

Value Line has decreased its dividend by an average of 66.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Value Line Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VALU traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.88 million, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.70. Value Line has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $46.29.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 45.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Value Line by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Value Line by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Value Line by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Value Line by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Value Line by 10.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

