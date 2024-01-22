Vance Wealth Inc. Acquires 141 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.1% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $422.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,523,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,346,082. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $399.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.98. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $281.18 and a 52-week high of $424.73.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

