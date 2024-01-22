Vance Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value comprises approximately 2.7% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VONV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 506,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.04. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $72.98.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.4619 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

