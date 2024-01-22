Vance Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Vance Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.36. 1,521,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,434. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

