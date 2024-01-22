Vance Wealth Inc. Has $2.72 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Vance Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 96,311.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,821,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,096,000 after acquiring an additional 56,762,129 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,674,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after acquiring an additional 898,210 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,924,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 420,759 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,776,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,122,000 after acquiring an additional 420,475 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVLU traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $26.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,541. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $26.79.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

