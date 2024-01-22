Vance Wealth Inc. Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vance Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,318. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.97.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

