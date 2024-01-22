Vance Wealth Inc. Has $453,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Vance Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 542.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.03. The company had a trading volume of 45,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,068. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.67. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $85.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

