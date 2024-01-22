Vance Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Vance Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWG. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWG traded up $2.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.40. 10,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,547. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.01. The stock has a market cap of $834.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.12 and a 12-month high of $187.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

