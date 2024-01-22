VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $188.60

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $188.60 and last traded at $188.60, with a volume of 51733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $187.18.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Semiconductor ETF

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109,418 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,794 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,198,000 after acquiring an additional 970,943 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,122,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $65,315,000.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

