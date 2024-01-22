VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $188.60

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $188.60 and last traded at $188.60, with a volume of 51733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $187.18.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
