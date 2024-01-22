Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $112.24. The company had a trading volume of 291,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,522. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $131.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

