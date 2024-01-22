Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VWO opened at $39.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.