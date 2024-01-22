Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Parker Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Parker Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219,668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $48,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $3.79 on Monday, hitting $503.49. The stock had a trading volume of 375,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,836. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $336.24 and a 52-week high of $505.99. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $471.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.79.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

