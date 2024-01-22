Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $23,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $501.00 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $336.24 and a 12-month high of $501.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.79.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

