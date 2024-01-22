Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,441 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,032,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,977,740. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2754 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

