Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,862. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $79.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2617 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

