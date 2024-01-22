Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Position Reduced by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,431 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.64. The company had a trading volume of 611,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,280. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.98 and a 52 week high of $80.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average is $72.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

