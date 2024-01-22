Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169,427 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868,387 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,134 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,167 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $76.91. 1,050,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,675. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average of $75.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

