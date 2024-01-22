Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 2.0% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $47.55. 400,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,289. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

