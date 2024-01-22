Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Increased by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 7.8% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $71,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $72.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,257,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,002. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

