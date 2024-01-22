Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Holdings Boosted by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXFree Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508,063 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,469 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,779 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,908. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.60.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $1.3568 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.32%.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

