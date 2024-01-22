Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is St. Louis Trust Co’s Largest Position

St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 320,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 12.8% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $68,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $241.01 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $190.18 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

