Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.6% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 427,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,164,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $241.19. The company had a trading volume of 613,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,155. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $241.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.94. The stock has a market cap of $340.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

