Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $149.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,882. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.81. The stock has a market cap of $104.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $150.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

