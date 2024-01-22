Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) is Ownership Capital B.V.’s 7th Largest Position

Ownership Capital B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,121,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 316,481 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up about 5.7% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $228,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $837,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,568.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,359.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,810 shares of company stock worth $9,644,040. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.60. The company had a trading volume of 160,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,616. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.14. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

