Velas Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.11 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $69.18 million and $1.11 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00074481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00026251 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00023047 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,548,708,660 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

