Velas (VLX) Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Velas has a market capitalization of $71.20 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00074449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00026494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022839 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,548,708,671 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.