Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Price Reaches $0.0223 on Top Exchanges

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $60.13 million and $1.53 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.0223277 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,536,186.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

