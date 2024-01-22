VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 7,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 16,374 shares.The stock last traded at $19.16 and had previously closed at $19.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of VEON in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

VEON Stock Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 37.89% and a return on equity of 102.03%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 131,068,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $237,757,000 after buying an additional 10,282,470 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 1,979.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 5,234,162 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 7.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,678,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 264,523 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 167.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,037,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,018,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

