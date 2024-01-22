Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Up to $14.93

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $15.52. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 28,494 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VERA shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $695.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vera Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,472,000 after buying an additional 2,625,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

