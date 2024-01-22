Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 16.6% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 31,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 812,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,895,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $240.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.81. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.74 and a 52-week high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

