Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 16.6% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 31,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 812,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,895,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics
In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Verisk Analytics
Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $240.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.81. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.74 and a 52-week high of $249.26.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.
About Verisk Analytics
Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Verisk Analytics
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.