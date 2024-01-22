Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.33 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. The company has a market capitalization of $165.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

