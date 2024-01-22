Verizon Communications (VZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Verizon Communications has set its FY23 guidance at $4.55-4.85 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,660 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

