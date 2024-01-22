Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading 7.3% Higher

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.06. 2,675,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 7,705,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPCE. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $803.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 11,299.86% and a negative return on equity of 113.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 337.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 28.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.