Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $289.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $240.15 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $248.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.41. The company has a current ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.04. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,353 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

