Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $306.00 at Citigroup

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $296.00 to $306.00 in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.70.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $270.90 on Thursday. Visa has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.76 and its 200 day moving average is $245.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $497.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,161 shares of company stock worth $22,308,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

