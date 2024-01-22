VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

VOC Energy Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VOC traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 268,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,572. VOC Energy Trust has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 122.04% and a net margin of 91.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOC Energy Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

Featured Stories

