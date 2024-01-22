Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Vor Biopharma Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of VOR stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $153.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.43. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $6.48.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 63.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 17,365 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.