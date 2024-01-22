Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Vor Biopharma Trading Down 8.1 %
Shares of VOR stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $153.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.43. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $6.48.
Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vor Biopharma Company Profile
Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.
