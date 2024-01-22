VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.21

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 122266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VTEX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of VTEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in VTEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VTEX by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

