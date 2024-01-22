W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Holdings Decreased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:GWW traded up $9.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $873.16. 104,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,607. The company’s 50 day moving average is $817.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $755.98. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $556.77 and a twelve month high of $879.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $775.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

