Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,727 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 7.0% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $60,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.37. 2,303,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,983,327. The company has a market capitalization of $437.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

