Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WVE. SVB Leerink upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.40.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a market cap of $463.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -1.20. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $6.94.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,202,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,010,045. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. M28 Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 7,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,924,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,286,000 after acquiring an additional 116,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

