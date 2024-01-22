WealthSpring Partners LLC Acquires 3,932 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

WealthSpring Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of WealthSpring Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,142,000 after buying an additional 2,068,977 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5,451.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 964,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,351,000 after buying an additional 947,166 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 197.8% during the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,211,000 after buying an additional 734,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $14,007,000.

Shares of DFAI stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.18. 76,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,932. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $28.78.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

