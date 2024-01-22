WealthSpring Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

WealthSpring Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 0.6% of WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 44,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period.

HDV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.41. 184,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,374. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $105.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

