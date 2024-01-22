WealthSpring Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WealthSpring Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of WealthSpring Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.12. The company had a trading volume of 312,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,798. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.25 and its 200 day moving average is $105.39.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

