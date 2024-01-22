WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $151,000 Position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Retractable Technologies were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 33,947 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.12.

Retractable Technologies ( NYSE:RVP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

