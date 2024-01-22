WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $421.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.98. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $275.71 and a 1-year high of $421.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

