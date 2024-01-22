WealthTrust Axiom LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $5.35 on Monday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

