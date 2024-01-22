Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

WBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WBS

Webster Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 184,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.